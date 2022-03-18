A resumption of spring hunting for turtle-doves would be “of particular concern” to the European Commission. The bird has conservation status and its numbers are dwindling, a commission source has told Times of Malta.

The remark follows a vote taken by the Ornis Committee on Wednesday to lift a moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle-doves from April.

The committee advises the government on the conservation of wild birds and the parameters of hunting and trapping seasons. Its recommendations are normally followed.

But its move has raised eyebrows because the moratorium was introduced by the government in 2017 after the European Commission threatened legal action if hunting of the threatened species was allowed.

The commission will then assess the corresponding derogations granted in the light of the requirements of the Birds Directive - European Commission source

Hunters have since only been allowed to shoot quail in spring.

In December 2020, the commission initiated infringement proceedings against Malta for allowing trapping on the pretext of scientific research and for hunting derogations in breach of the Birds Directive.

It called on Malta to correctly apply the directive, which requires a general system of protection for wild birds and allows derogations only subject to strict conditions.

“The commission supports derogations but only if these are decided and applied strictly in line with the conditions set out in the Birds Directive,” the commission source said yesterday in answer to questions.

“Should Malta allow hunting for both quails and turtle-doves in April 2022, the commission will then assess the corresponding derogations granted in the light of the requirements of the Birds Directive and the breaches identified in its letter of formal notice.”

The commission has not yet been informed by Malta about the plans for a new derogation in spring 2022 and to which species it would apply.

General failure to protect wild birds

Malta’s derogation schemes have been subject to several infringement proceedings in the past but the flaws reappeared in subsequent derogations. This, the source said, pointed to a general failure to ensure that wild bird species are protected.

“The commission aims to obtain structural solutions addressing the justification of the individual derogations for recreational hunting and trapping as well as the lack of enforcement.

“However, resuming spring hunting of turtle doves is of particular concern due to their conservation status and dwindling numbers.”

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party said it remained in favour of spring hunting so long as this is done in a sustainable manner but called the latest move an attempt at vote-catching.

The NGO BirdLife has warned it is ready to take court action if the government authorises the resumption of hunting for turtle-dove in the spring. It would also consider seeking another referendum to abolish spring hunting.

Hunting lobby FKNK shot down BirdLife’s call, saying the people had decided on the matter in the 2015 referendum on hunting.