Brussels has initiated infringement proceedings against Malta for failing to propose protection for reefs or sea caves in its offshore marine area.

Neither has the island provided sufficient scientific evidence to justify not proposing any sites, the European Commission said.

In an announcement on Thursday, Brussels said it had sent a reasoned opinion to Malta.

Malta now has two months to reply and take the necessary measures, otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Brussels called on Malta to carry out scientific studies on its marine protected habitats that are located more than 25 nautical miles offshore.

This, the Commission said, should lead the government to identify sites of so-called “community importance” to be included in the EU’s Natura 2000 network.

Made up mostly of rare breeding sites, the Natura 2000 network is a collection of protected areas across the EU.

The Commission called on Malta to respect its obligations under the EU’s Habitats Directive to establish and manage “a complete and coherent Natura 2000 network”.

This, it said, is key to protect biodiversity across the EU.

Brussels also cited the new European Green Deal and the European Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 which both stress the importance of the EU halting biodiversity loss.

This, it said, should be done by preserving natural sites and restoring damaged ecosystems to good ecological status.

Last year, the environment watchdog announced it was drawing up a conservation plan to protect caves and reefs around the coast.

It is understood there are around 100 caves that deserve protection.

Relevant to its size, Malta is already the largest contributor to Europe’s marine protected area network.

In 2017, the government had launched a project to look into possible marine sites worthy of protection.