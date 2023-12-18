The government said on Monday the European Commission had welcomed Malta's draft proposal to update the National Energy and Plan, first presented in 2019.

The final version is set to be presented to the commission in June 2024.

In the country-specific highlights, Malta only reaches one target - out of four - as set by EU legislation for 2030.

For two of these - greenhouse gas emissions in Effort Sharing Regulation sectors; and greenhouse gas removals in Land Use, Land-use Change and Forestry - Malta included no projections in its plan.

When it comes to renewable energy, Malta's submitted contribution to the EU target was "significantly below the one resulting from EU legislation".

It was only for the energy efficiency target that Malta's final energy consumption was above the indicated target.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Energy Ministry said the commission "delivered positive remarks on Malta’s ongoing work in energy security, decarbonising transport, international commitments under the Paris Agreement, non-CO2 emissions and research and innovation sectors".

"Specifically, the commission described the energy security plan as 'convincingly' setting out targets and policies to enhance the security of energy supply through the deployment of renewables and efficiency measures, among others."

When it comes to the commission's recommendations, the government reiterated its commitment towards supporting households and businesses against the fluctuations in the international price of oil, choosing price stability over economic instability.

"Maintaining its policy of price stability in the energy sector is of primary interest to the government, also as a tool to fight inflation, thus safeguarding consumers, particularly the most vulnerable."

The ministry added the island had set an ambitious plan for deploying renewable energy despite its limited land size, aiming to utilise other potential resources such as the sea.

Malta also remained committed to enabling the green transition in the buildings sector: in July the government launched a public consultation on the improved energy efficiency standards. It also introduced a legislative framework to mandate the installation of renewable energy sources on buildings reaching maximum height limitations.

"In terms of adaptation for climate action, as highlighted in the draft NECP plan, vulnerability assessments will be carried out to identify those areas that require more attention," the ministry added.

Malta’s main positive elements and areas for improvement

✔ Energy security: Malta’s draft updated NECP convincingly sets out targets and policies to enhance the security of energy supply, for instance, plans to reduce gas and oil consumption through efficiency measures and the deployment of renewables

✔ Decarbonising transport: the plan highlights the necessity for large-scale deployment of zero- and low-emission mobility, transport and vehicles. The included projects focus on the development of onshore power supply infrastructure for marine vessels when at berth.

✔ International commitments under the Paris Agreement: Malta is already coal-free in power generation.

✔ Non-CO2 emissions: the plan addresses methane emissions in waste management and N2O emissions from agricultural soils. The plan also includes measures aimed at reducing methane emissions in agriculture, including manure management.

✔ Research and innovation: the plan highlights the Mediterranean Island Cleantech Innovation Ecosystem project to enhance cooperation between Malta and Cyprus on research and innovation activities.

✘ Buildings: Malta’s draft NECP does not provide an update on the key elements, targets and milestones of the 2020 submitted long-term building renovation strategy. Malta’s ambition has not changed from what was included in the previous NECP.

✘ Energy poverty: the plan does not provide any analysis of households in energy poverty, nor does it establish a national objective to reduce energy poverty.

✘ Renewable energy: Malta’s draft lacks information on measures across all sectors that it plans to adopt.

✘ Adaptation to climate change: Malta’s draft does not consider relevant climate vulnerabilities and risks, and this may put the achievement of energy and climate mitigation objectives at risk. Adaptation policies and measures to address these risks and vulnerabilities are not adequately described.

✘ Fossil fuel subsidies: the plan lacks information on how and by when they will be phased out, which is particularly an issue given their high share in total energy subsidies.