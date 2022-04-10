Robyn Zammit recently graduated with a BSc in Sociology from Brunel University, London. Her dissertation focused on the ‘Obesity crisis in Europe’, particularly in the Mediterranean region.

During her time at Brunel, Zammit also formed part of the Athletics Malta Track and Field team, as well as the Brunel Sports Performance Programme (athletics), where she participated in numerous international competitions, including the highly competitive BUCS (British Universities and College Championships) in both 100m and triple jump events. The athletics programme was supported by the Malta Sport Scholarship Scheme.