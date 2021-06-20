Thomas Mueller said confidence is now sky high in the Germany camp after getting their Euro 2020 campaign back on track with a 4-2 thumping of holders Portugal on Saturday.

“We are allowed to feel a little euphoria,” said Mueller after Germany moved second in Group F, level on three points with Portugal and a point behind leaders France.

“It’s just fun playing in this atmosphere. The cauldron is bubbling.”

Germany left-back Robin Gosens produced a man-of-the-match performance in Munich, heading home the hosts’ fourth goal and weighing in with two assists.

“This feels unreal, an unbelievable evening on all levels for me. You can’t ask for more than that,” said Gosens, who came off in the second half with the German fans chanting his name.

