Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another title, the Brooklyn Nets move on without Kyrie Irving and LeBron James unveils his new supporting cast when the 2021-22 NBA season begins Tuesday.

The NBA’s 75th anniversary campaign tips off with the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee as NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks raise the club’s first championship banner since 1971.

The Greek superstar, a two-time NBA MVP, averaged 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 blocked shots and 1.0 steals a game last year in the playoffs as the Bucks ended a half-century title drought.

