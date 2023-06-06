The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the hiring of Adrian Griffin as the team’s new head coach on Monday following the sacking of Mike Budenholzer last month.

The 48-year-old joins the team after spending the past five seasons as an assistant at the Toronto Raptors.

“Adrian is a widely-respected coach and former player, who brings great leadership and experience to our team,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst.

“His championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with and develop players make him the ideal choice to lead our team. He has earned this opportunity.”

