Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return from a six-game injury absence as the Milwaukee Bucks used a balanced attack to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-109 on Thursday in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo finished well below his scoring average, but it didn’t matter because he got plenty of help from his supporting cast as seven Bucks players finished in double figures.

Jrue Holiday scored 23 points and Brook Lopez posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, who were playing on the road for the ninth time in the last 10 contests.

