The Milwaukee Bucks were tipped as favourites to finish this season as NBA champions according to basketball’s annual survey of the league’s 30 general managers released on Tuesday.

The survey released on NBA.com revealed that the Bucks were seen as frontrunners for the 2023 championship with 43% of the votes.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors received 25% of the votes while the Los Angeles Clippers had 21%.

The Boston Celtics, runners-up to Golden State in last season’s finals, were the other team named with 11% of votes.

More details here...