Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was handed a one-game suspension on Monday for his part in a brawl which erupted during his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Evans was ejected during Tampa Bay’s 20-10 win in New Orleans on Sunday after flattening Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as tempers flared in the fourth quarter.

Evans later said he had shoved Lattimore after the Saints defender got into an altercation with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

