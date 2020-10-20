In an unexpected twist, yesterday, October 19, Maltese Payroll Startup Buddy took over social media with its very own Budget release, featuring a number of measures to help SMEs during these difficult times.

Some of their highlight budget measures include:

● Free iPad on investment in a touchless punch-clock system

● Fair pricing and abolishment of employee-based licence fees

● Up to 25 per cent bonus credits for all SMEs

● Investment-matching for startups with up to five employees

● Free online courses for startups and NGOs

● Free payroll software to NGO good causes and sport clubs

The payroll company took this year’s Budget particularly seriously, from its very own budget document, dedicated budget page, social media build-up and a stream of posts mimicking live reporting during the Budget.

Indeed at 7pm sharp, Buddy’s social media started reporting their budget measures with a number of posts, creating a stream of ‘live-updates’, with a post every three to four minutes for the entire duration of the budget.

Buddy’s budget took the shape of a traditional financial budget, starting off by lauding the performance and investment in pillar areas conducted during 2020. Then moving on to announce the numerous measures targeting various stakeholders within the Maltese community: rom business owners and NGOs; from payroll partners to the employees themselves.

The highlight measure for many will be the one under their health and safety policy, where the introduction of voice-activated, touch-free time and attendance system is being subsidised with a free iPad. Following the introduction of obligatory masks and many employees refusing to touch traditional punch-clocks, it will surely go down well with employers and employees alike.

The budget revolves around digital transformation and the economic and time-based efficiencies that this creates, specifically within payroll. Once implemented, various measures boast saving the economy up to 250,000 man-hours of administrative work, if all of Malta were to run on the suggested solutions.

One measure specifically - the introduction of digitised automated punch-clocks - would tackle an economic loss of an estimated €63 million. This is based on a case study conducted by Buddy on the implementation of a digitised-system. The system automatically flags employees who do not reach the monthly hours required by their contract. In most cases, currently, this goes unseen leading to a significant amount of hours being paid without actually being worked. Small Bbusinesses, particularly, could individually save an average of €1,000 a month through this measure.

The introduction of timesheet integration also guarantees fairer payments to employees for overtime, night allowances, Sundays and public holidays as well as other allowances that are time-related.

Businesses who suffer from seasonality or those who have had their headcount impacted through COVID-19 restrictions will be also excited to learn more about the fair pricing measure. This measure was introduced to ensure that businesses do not pay based on the maximum number of employees in a calendar year, but effectively only pay for what they use. This measure was accompanied by other measures awarding bonus credits of up to 25 per cent for businesses and 100 per cent for startup businesses with five or fewer employees.

Amongst other measures, Buddy’s budget also looks at the environmental impact by moving to paperless systems, with up anywhere between 150 to 500 trees saved per year based on ditching traditional printed payslips in favour of a fully-digitised system.

The unexpected budget announcement will certainly go a long way towards helping Businesses and NGOs suffering from COVID-19 restrictions. More information on buddy’s 2021 budget can be found on https://budget.buddy.hr

Buddy is a Maltese payroll startup that has been in operation since 2018. Since its inception, Buddy has been thought and designed to be the easiest and most efficient way to do payroll. Today Buddy processes millions in salary per month, including that of Malta’s largest fast-food chain. Visit Buddy.hr to try Buddy’s payroll software for free.