Around 50 budgerigars (amorini) have found shelter at the Franciscan friars’ convent in Għajnsielem. Unable to cope with a big amount of birds, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando made an appeal for those who would like to adopt a bird to come forward.

Answering to Fr Ghirlando’s request, many were those who kept with the Franciscan spirit of promoting care for nature and adopted a bird or two.

Fr Ghirlando thanked all those who came forward and said the Church recommended Francis as a guide for animal and nature lovers, environmentalists and ecologists. “Francis showed us how to live in a way that respected and honoured nature as God’s creation,” he said.

The friars have kept six birds at the convent.