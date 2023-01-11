Around 50 budgerigars (amorini) have found shelter at the Franciscan friars’ convent in Għajnsielem. Unable to cope with a big amount of birds, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando made an appeal for those who would like to adopt a bird to come forward.
Answering to Fr Ghirlando’s request, many were those who kept with the Franciscan spirit of promoting care for nature and adopted a bird or two.
Fr Ghirlando thanked all those who came forward and said the Church recommended Francis as a guide for animal and nature lovers, environmentalists and ecologists. “Francis showed us how to live in a way that respected and honoured nature as God’s creation,” he said.
The friars have kept six birds at the convent.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us