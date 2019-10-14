A €10 million “unprecedented” allocation on roads and an €11 million upgrade of reverse osmosis plant in Qala are among the main Budget measures for Gozo.

In transport, the finance minister announced the reconstruction of Triq l-Imġarr from Nadur to the harbour, and the arterial road from Victoria to Marsalforn. Furthermore, ongoing works on 33 residential roads will be completed, and the reconstruction of another 11 residential roads will commence.

As for water production, the upgrade of the existing reverse osmosis plant at Ħondoq Ir-Rummien, will enable Gozo to be self-sufficient and no longer depend on a submarine water pipeline from Malta.

In 2020, the St Joseph home for the elderly which has been in the pipeline for years will be finally completed, as well as a new health centre.

Incentives will also be rolled out to attract conference tourism, companies wanting to relocate to Gozo and enterprises offering teleworking arrangements.

Once again the Budget makes reference to the introduction of a fast ferry service – a project which has been in the pipeline for six years. As for the ferry service, a call will be issued for the purchase of a brand new ship to replace the recently-leased second-hand ferry from Greece.

Preparations will also continue on the underwater tunnel whereby the government will be issued a pre-qualification questionnaire for interested investors.