Travelling from one seaside village to another by ferry could soon be a much easier option than by land transport as the government plans on setting up several landing sites around the island's coast.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announced on Monday that the number of ferry landing sites would soon increase to include the Cottonera, Marsaxlokk, Marsascala, St Paul's Bay, St Julian's, Mellieħa and other areas.

The move is part of the government's efforts to provide alternative modes of transport that are more sustainable and which will serve as an incentive for more people to make less use of their personal car.

While upgrading land infrastructure was important, Prof. Scicluna insisted that other alternatives, including better use of sea transport, also needed to be considered.

The existing ferry landing sites, which are located in Sliema, Marsamxett and Bormla, will also be upgraded, the minister said during his annual Budget speech.

The new landing sites will also have better shelters for those waiting to board the ferries.