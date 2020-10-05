The 2021 Budget is set to be unveiled in a fortnight, on October 19, while newly-elected Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech is expected to be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday.

The announcements were made on Monday afternoon as a meeting of the House Business Committee, ahead of the first sitting of the House of Representative following the summer recess.

Government whip Glen Bedingfield said the budget would be announced on October 19, with the Opposition leader’s reply a week later on October 26. The remarks by the prime minister will follow on the next day. On those days sittings will start at 6pm.

All the financial estimates debates will be held by not later than November 6, with the House meeting twice or three times daily.

During the meeting, Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar announced that newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech is expected to be sworn in as MP on Tuesday. Members of the public will not be allowed in the strangers’ gallery in line with COVID-19 restrictions, though an exception will be made for Grech’s relatives for this occasion only.

Grech will take the seat which will be vacated later on Monday by PN MP Ivan J Bartolo. Since Bartolo had been elected through a casual election, his replacement is appointed by co-option.

Grech will be sworn in as Opposition leader on Wednesday at the Office of the President.

COVID-19 precautions in the chamber

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also announced that on the advice of the public health authorities, MPs will be advised to wear a mask in the chamber if they are sitting closer than 1.5 metres apart, except when making a speech.

Leader of the House and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne clarified that he would be consulting the public health authorities on what measures should be in place during sittings in which all MPs will have to be present for a vote.

Though no details have been divulged on what is in store for the 2021 Budget, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has already declared that the government is expecting to continue registering a deficit in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Robert Abela has said the budget will help the needy, pensioners and businesses affected by the impact of COVID-19. It will also place a focus on the infrastructure.