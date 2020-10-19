Maltin b’Saħħitna ’l Quddiem, which roughly translates to Maltese strongly, or healthily, striving forward, will be 2021's budget theme.

Robert Abela said on Facebook that the budget for next year, which will be rolled out later on Monday, will invest millions in economic growth and in stimulating wealth.

"Together we will improve the quality of life of all families, to continue moving forward."

In a pre-budget video, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said the COVID-19 pandemic had found Malta well prepared for the challenge.