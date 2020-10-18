Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday announced that the 2021 Budget measures will include a fresh vouchers scheme.

Speaking at a political activity in Mdina, he said the scheme launched in July had been crucial to keep businesses afloat and generate consumption.

“Normally the Budget includes around €35 million in tangible measures which leave money in people’s pockets, but this time this will be trebled to €100 million. These funds will towards social measures, to stimulate consumption and to lay people’s mind to rest,” Abela said.

The prime minister noted that the Budget will be based on three main pillars:

Social soul – it will support those in need, including pensioners;

Strengthening employment – businesses will be given incentives and support, the wage supplement will be extended and a new round of vouchers will be issued;

Strengthening the economy – it will look to the next decade beyond COVID-19.

Asked about Gozo, the prime minister pointed out that the government is not wavering on the need for a permanent link.