The government will provide €10,000 per year to heads of state primary and secondary schools to spend on food and other basic resources for vulnerable children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Caruana said the government will never ignore children in such circumstances.

The scheme will cost €1 million and the cost will increase if necessary, he said.

Principals of state schools, from kindergarten to secondary will receive the fund to cover costs of basic resources for school and food.

In 2018, then Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said the government created a fund to help provide social support for students turning up to class without food.

Caruana said that the government is aware that poverty still exists even though it has decreased over the years.

"We will be doing this because we believe that if there is at least one starving child in our society, we have failed our moral obligations as human beings," Caruana said during his Budget 2022 speech.