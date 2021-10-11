The government will be investing €470 million on the modernisation of various industrial zones and the creation of new ones which will not take up ODZ land, the finance minister said on Monday.

Delivering his budget speech, Clyde Caruana said space was needed for new investment which Malta was attracting.

The Life Sciences Park; Kordin Business Incubation Centre (KBIC); Ħal Far, Bulebel, Marsa, Corradino, San Ġwann and Luqa industrial zones will benefit from the investment.

A new car park will also be set up near Park 4 at the airport.

The minister said the extensive roads programme will be continued, but he announced no new infrastructural projects.

Works will be continued next year on the airport road traffic intersection project and the Mrieħel bypass, including extensive tree-planting. Works will start on the restoration of the remains of the aqueduct in Rabat.