Corradino Correctional Facility will get its first rehabilitation centre within its boundary walls to help inmates

The facility will host 140 inmates and was announced amid concerns about how prisoners with drug addiction are being treated.

While prison director Colonel Alexander Dalli has frequently assured that drugs have been “eradicated” from CCF, the facility has nonetheless been plagued by scandal, from the number of inmates who have committed suicide while behind bars, to the frequent accusations of inhumane treatment.

Caruana said that the new facility in Corradino would strengthen rehabilitation services through the employment of more medical, psychiatric and social work professionals.

In other measures related to law enforcement, community policing will this year be extended to include Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsascala, San Ġwann, Żebbuġ, Gżira, Msida, Pietà, Mosta, Imġarr, Żurrieq, Safi and Kirkop.

The coming year will also see the attorney general's office prosecute more cases, and the police prosecute fewer so that they can focus on investigating offences, Caruana said.

This measure is aimed to decrease waiting times in the justice system and a new service will be set up.

As part of the country’s immigration policies, Caruana also said that talks are in an “advanced stage” to close the Marsa open centre, which houses irregular migrants and asylum seekers.

The area would then be transformed into a centre that can be used by NGOs and youths to carry out activities.

There was no mention as two what the fate of the current inhabitants of the open centre should be and where these people might be expected to be housed.

The AFM will also be receiving a new patrol boat, the largest ever to join Malta’s fleet, to the tune of €50 million to strengthen border patrol exercises at sea.

Some €3 million of funds collected from LESA fines will be used to fund community projects around Malta and Gozo.