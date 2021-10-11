Anyone who has a baby or adopts a child will receive an extra €100 as part of a budget measure to help new parents.

The €300 grant was first introduced in Budget 2020, but will now increase to €400.

Caruana said the bonus is set to benefit around 4,000 parents.

On top of the grant, the government will be sharing ‘starter-packs’ with sustainable baby products to parents who have a new baby.

He also said the government will start discussions at MCESD level in order for the country to be in a position to implement a directive of the European Union on parental leave and work-life balance.

The EU directive includes the extension of paid paternity or birth leave to 10 days and introduces two months of paid leave for each parent that can be used until the child is eight years old.

Currently fathers and partners only receive a day of paternity leave.

The government will also extend free childcare services for workers who have ‘awkward’ shifts that mean they have to work evenings and weekends.