The government's budget plans for 2022 will be revealed on Monday at 6.30pm, however, the government has already launched its tagline.

The Malta we want for our children (Malta li rridu nħallu għal uliedna) is the theme that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will use for Budget 2022.

Unveiling the logo and tagline on Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said: "the Malta we want for our children. We drew up tonight's budget with this in mind.

"We are working for a Malta in which we want to live today. However, it must also be the strong country that allows our children to reach their aspirations."

Times of Malta will carry details of the budget in a live blog later.

This will be Caruana’s first budget since being co-opted to parliament, and it will also be the administration’s last budget.

Times of Malta was informed in August that Abela was being urged to head to the polls in November.

Speculation of a looming election was reconfirmed last week when the Pope’s visit to Malta was postponed for next year.