Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will take your questions when he gives a first look at this year’s budget during a Times of Malta event on September 19.

What will Budget 2023 mean for you? is being held on Monday and will see Caruana take questions on the nuts and bolts of the upcoming budget as he finalises the government’s financial document for the year ahead.

The government has yet to announce a Budget 2023 date.

This year’s budget comes at a delicate crossroads for Malta.

Still reeling from the crippling effect of the COVID pandemic, the economy is now grappling with rising inflation and a looming energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government has already warned that it will have to cut costs and limit spending for the year ahead.

Little is known about the workings of this year’s budget and Caruana is expected to give the first glimpse of what the country can expect during the Times of Malta event.

Caruana will take centre stage at the pre-budget debate, which will be in the form of a business brunch.

The event will be held at the InterContinental Hotel, St Julian’s, from 8.30am till 11am.

During the event, themed ‘Will it make the cut?’, the Finance Minister will have a Q&A with Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin and take questions from the guests in the audience.

He will also take a few questions from Times of Malta readers.

If you want your question to be among those answered by the man behind the upcoming budget, send your question to daniela.said@timesofmalta.com.

To attend the event, tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

Times of Malta will also be live-streaming the discussion.

The event is sponsored by Bank of Valletta, Melita Business and Mazars.