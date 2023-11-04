While the government preaches fiscal prudence in its budget speech, in practice, throughout the year it squanders public funds like there’s no tomorrow, ADPD said.

The title for this year’s budget “Malta Ġusta” (a fair Malta) reveals the government’s dual personality, the Green Party told a press conference.

There were two realities: the one portrayed by the budget speech and the one seen through the government’s actions throughout the year.

ADPD deputy chairperson Mina Jack Tolu referred to the hospitals scandal and said the court of appeals concluded that instead of safeguarding the public interest, the government chose to defend those perpetrating fraud against the Maltese people.

Tolu reminded the public about the “massive theft, including the €100 million 'side-letter' through which Konrad Mizzi secretly blackmailed the Maltese public”.

The police commissioner continues to drag his feet and fails to take action using the fact that a magisterial inquiry is underway “as an excuse”, she added.

ADPD said the government was “fair with the strong, and severe with the small fry.”

The Green Party said a culture of impunity reigns in the country, listing a number of scandals, including the social benefits racket.

While some of those fraudulently receiving benefits were brought to justice, the enablers of the fraud had not yet been charged, ADPD said.

The party mentioned the death of construction worker Jean-Paul Sofia, who was buried under concrete because the enforcement of laws and regulations remained lax, at best, or non-existent.

ADPD deputy chair Carmel Cacopardo said the budget speech promotes a culture of dependency on the benevolence of the government, with the government sending out cheques to people at home in what is essentially a politically convenient tool.

He referred to the latest Caritas report that showed that to ensure a decent life the minimum wage would need to increase by €78 a week.

Cacopardo said the government had chosen to ignore the report and instead pledged an increase of just €18 spread over four years, saying it undermined the “dignity of work”.

ADPD will be pushing for permanent increases to have a true living wage, on which one could live decently without having to wait for government cheques.