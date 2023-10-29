Every year, the country’s budget brings about hope – a moment which should align our shared aspirations with practical governance. Budget 2024 is no different and dare I say even more so due to the intense pressure our current economic model is placing on the country’s infrastructure.

We hope for a vision based on an innovative economic landscape, fostering entrepreneurship and creativity. This would create a shift which moves away from labour-intensive practices, creating an economy less reliant on population growth and cheap labour.

The existing economic model, requiring the annual importation of 20,000 additional workers, is unsustainable and strains our nation’s infrastructure to its limits. Prioritising education, performing a skills-gap analysis and encouraging skills development alongside enhancements in technology can help meet our workforce needs, fostering innovation and productivity.

The troubling misallocation and use (or, rather, abuse) of public land, coupled with the opacity shrouding the Lands Authority, resulted in a disconcerting erosion of trust. Central to this issue are the lack of clearly defined criteria for land allocation, the absence of robust checks and balances and the persistent delays in processing applications.

To foster positive change, a fundamental reimagining of the entire process is essential. This entails the establishment of new guidelines which promote transparency that should foster an open channel of communication between the Lands Authority and the public. By embracing these transformative measures, the government can not only rectify past mistakes but also set a precedent for ethical governance. In doing so, the process of land allocation and use will ensure that public resources are allocated equitably.

The widespread challenge of traffic congestion demands innovative solutions. In the context of Budget 2024, we advocate for a comprehensive approach which includes the implementation of smart traffic management systems, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics. These ideas hold the promise of optimising traffic flow, reducing bottlenecks and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

At the core of a compassionate society lies robust social welfare programmes. As we anticipate Budget 2024, we call for a reassessment of our social assistance initiatives. Means-tested assistance programmes ensure that aid is directed precisely where it is needed most, aligning our resources with the genuine needs

of our people. By focusing on targeted

assistance, we not only create a safety net that is robust but also empathetic, fostering social equality and empowering marginalised communities.

Our villages, vibrant and dynamic, deserve sustainable development initiatives. Zoning laws and preserving green spaces ensure that our villages breathe amid all the concrete. Furthermore, the promotion of green building standards encourages environmentally responsible construction, minimising our ecological footprint.

By ensuring a harmonious coexistence between urban expansion and environmental preservation, we leave a thriving, greener legacy for future generations.

Investing in education is investing in our future. Budget 2024 should herald an educational renaissance. Emphasising the value of practical skills and vocational training is crucial.

Quality vocational education is not only essential but also a strategic necessity, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in various fields. Additionally, investment in innovative teaching methodologies and digital infrastructure is indispensable to equip our youth with the skills they need to thrive in a competitive world.

Pressing issues such as an overcrowded hospital, prolonged waiting periods and a shortage of specialised medical professionals have plagued our healthcare system. Investments need to be directed towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, including expanding hospital capacities and ensuring they are well-staffed and equipped to handle the growing demand. Furthermore, the growing awareness of mental health also underscores the pressing need for a robust mental healthcare infrastructure. Budget 2024 should, therefore, prioritise mental health expenditure.

Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of economic dynamism. Budget 2024 should establish a conducive ecosystem for start-ups and innovators, providing grants, low-interest loans and mentorship programmes. By fostering a culture of innovation, we create not only jobs but also position our nation as a hub of creativity and ingenuity, attracting investments and talents from around the globe.

But all this is lost if basic infrastructure is not available. Ensuring a reliable electricity supply and a stable distribution network is essential for powering homes, businesses and industries. Adequate water supply and efficient sewage systems are equally vital, meeting the growing demands of our population.

As we stand on the precipice of crucial fiscal decisions, it is imperative to recognise the weight of the choices we make. The budget transcends beyond numbers; it is a commitment to the legacy we leave for future generations. It should echo the aspirations of our people and reflect our dedication to a nation that thrives sustainably and inclusively.

This moment calls for a budget that goes beyond immediate necessities, one that lays the foundation for a future where opportunities abound and every citizen is empowered.

We urge the Labour government to consider the profound impact their decisions will have on the lives of our citizens. Let us work together to ensure that Budget 2024 becomes a beacon guiding our nation toward a future that we can all be proud of.

Rebekah Borg is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson for lands and consumer rights.