Ukranian's low cost airline Skyup has announced it will operate a new direct flight from Malta to Kiev from May.

The move comes despite the impact of COVID-19 on travel that has seen nearly half of Malta's air routes cancelled in less than a year.

In a statement encouraging its customers to "get prepared for summer on the islands", Skyup said the flights would operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays from from May 29.

Tickets are already available on the airline’s website.

Ukraine is currently not one of the 40 countries on Malta's amber list, which requires incoming passengers to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken 73 hours before arrival.