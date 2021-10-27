Budget consultation sessions organised by the Finance Ministry as well as printed material and advertising on social media cost the exchequer €440,000, according to information given in Parliament.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina on Wednesday that the logistics alone for the budget consultation sessions cost €206,067, with the ministry also spending just over €138,000 on media advertising, sponsored content on social media and distributing budget material to households.

The budget 2022 logo and slogan.

The design and printing of Budget 2022-related material cost almost €95,000.

When the €440,000 spent is broken down into percentages, the government spent just over 59% of that allocation on logistics for its consultation meetings, 31% on advertising and distribution of material, and the remaining 22% on printing and design of budget material.

The government presented its budget for 2022 on October 12.