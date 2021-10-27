Budget consultation sessions organised by the Finance Ministry as well as printed material and advertising on social media cost the exchequer €440,000, according to information given in Parliament. 

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina on Wednesday that the logistics alone for the budget consultation sessions cost €206,067, with the ministry also spending just over €138,000 on media advertising, sponsored content on social media and distributing budget material to households. 

The budget 2022 logo and slogan.The budget 2022 logo and slogan.

The design and printing of Budget 2022-related material cost almost €95,000.

When the €440,000 spent is broken down into percentages, the government spent just over 59% of that allocation on logistics for its consultation meetings, 31% on advertising and distribution of material, and the remaining 22% on printing and design of budget material. 

The government presented its budget for 2022 on October 12. 

 

