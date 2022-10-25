The Budget was very disappointing for the health sector, the nurses' union said on Tuesday.

"Patients at Mater Dei Hospital will still be placed in corridors, in the medical library and in the staff canteen since this budget failed to provide the necessary investment for such inhumane areas to be closed down," the MUMN said in a statement.

It said it would have expected the government to embark on the building of new wards at Mater Dei so that such areas could be closed down permanently.

"Our patients deserve proper wards when admitted to MDH and not be placed in corridors or make-shift areas with mobile toilets. Currently there are four corridors used as “wards” in MDH besides the staff canteen and the medical library. That is six areas in all, areas which are “wards” having no toilets, no showers and where it is very difficult to deliver the proper care and maintain the dignity of the patient."

"Patients are suffering and paying a high price but it is clear that this budget ignored completely the needs of the patients and the ever increasing population. In this budget, the so called deficit has become more important than the lives of the Maltese people which is a great shame," the union said.

It observed that the budget also failed to address shortcomings at Mt. Carmel Hospital or the shortage of nurses.