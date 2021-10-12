Most of the social partners appeared to be generally happy with the budget in their initial reactions late on Monday, but the Malta Union of Teachers slammed it for failing to tackle glaring problems in the sector.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said it lacked vision and credibility, more so since a third of the budget measures for this year were not implemented by the government.

The General Workers' Union labelled the budget as ‘socially bold and courageous.’ It praised the budget for including measures improving the quality of life, particularly for workers.

Greylisting and greening

The UĦM Voice of the Workers, whilst also praising the budget’s social benefits, complained that there was little emphasis on long-term economic vision. The government had also failed to explain how it would restore Malta's reputation after its greylisting as a financial jurisdiction by the Financial Action Task Force.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs also noted the government’s failure to mention the negative effects of grey listing. It praised the budget for leaving more money in people’s pockets and encouraging work and investment but also said the budget ignored the way how greylisting was affecting the backbone of the economy.

Support for the private sector, and no new costs

The Chamber, like many others, also praised plans for a free bus service, electrification of vehicles and sustainability of buildings, saying this showed a ‘clear commitment aimed at making Malta a cleaner and more attractive country for locals and tourists alike’.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce welcomed the fact that the budget would not place any further burdens or costs on the private sector . It also praised the government for planning to introduce and fund a new mechanism over and above the COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) to assist vulnerable families when inflation is high.

Yet, the Chamber said, the budget failed to effectively address measures aimed at the recovery of the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, such as tourism.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurant Association (MHRA) on the other hand saw measures which it said would support the tourism and hospitality sector.

It said measures, such as the extension of the free childcare service, free public transport, and training opportunities to address skill gaps would support the sector.

A boost for the arts

When it comes to the arts, The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) welcomed the measures, which include guarantee schemes for productions and reduced tax for artists. It said it was pleased to see the government taking on its recommendations.

ADPD Party pointed out contradictions in the budget speech.

The party said it was good that the government was investing in an afforestation project in Marsascala, but it was ironic that it also planned to convert Marsascala bay into a yacht marina. It was good to to plan investment in industrial areas, but it did not make sense for a car racetrack to take up space in Hal Far at the industrial zone..

It also highlighted how the government failed to address the issue of the minimum wage, pointing out how studies showed the minimum wage must be increased.

Government failed to consult, and it shows - MUT

The Malta Union of Teachers rained down on the budget, saying that, yet again, educators were left out and the challenges teachers face were ignored.

The MUT said the government had failed to consult it, and it showed in the way the sector's major problems were ignored, not least the teacher shortage.

“One would have expected it to at least be recognised as a problem with a plan for the coming years,” the union said.

The Malta Diabetes Association observed that the government has announced that Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices (CGMs) will "gradually be extended" for youths aged 17 years to 21 years. It said it was very disappointed that its calls to the health authorities to have CGMs introduced for all persons living with type 1 diabetes, irrespective of age, were not considered.