Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising an online course focused on the core fundamentals of budgeting and financial planning.

The 16-hour course starts on April 5 and the eight sessions will be delivered online via Zoom, split up into eight weekly two-hour sessions from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

The course is suitable for anyone interested in learning how to manage their finances more efficiently. It will also equip participants with knowledge related to loans and debts, investments, inheritance and business financial planning. In addition, participants will also be able to familiarise themselves with important financial terminology.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit https://maltaconsulting.mt/public-courses/the-fundamentals-budgeting-and-financial-planning/