Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki will leave to join MLS side St Louis City SC at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club confirmed Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has not made a first-team appearance this campaign and received permission to leave with a year left on his contract.

“It was an honour to be able to play for this awesome club for seven years,” Buerki said in a statement.

