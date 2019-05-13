The Tabloid

The Palace Hotel

Sliema

Food: 6/10

Service: 5/10

Ambience: 6/10

Value: 4/10

Overall: 5/10

I tend to give buffets a wide berth unless they are particularly unavoidable. Certain occasions merit exception but that doesn’t mean I have to necessarily like them. I’ve been to a fair few awards ceremonies and countless large family gatherings that have seen me wait in line to have some disillusioned cook unceremoniously plop some sort of grub on my plate that would have left the young Oliver Twist hesitant to consider seconds.

Breakfast buffets are the most common experience I have whenever I travel and that is where I make a glad exception to the rule. Cold cuts, sausages, toast and beans are fine to be left out or in a heating tray (but I always eye the eggs with great suspicion). Sometimes even the bacon gets a passing grade because there is no such thing as bad bacon.

Effectively, buffets are there when food isn’t particularly the point of dinner. On a larger scale, it’s hard to give the food the attention it may deserve. Sat in metal dishes where the temperature can’t be regulated, leaving the food to overcook on the bottom and allowing the exposed bits to dry out. The overall quality seems to be poorer in general at buffet style meals with the old adage “quantity over quality” winning out.

That being said, there is the rare exception. I recall being in the capital of buffet bistros, Las Vegas, many moons ago. We were told to dine at The Bacchanal at Caesar’s Palace for what locals claimed was “The Best Buffet in Town”. For $50 a head (which I estimate at the time to be around €37.50) we were treated to the most spectacular spread imaginable.

A cornucopia of fresh oysters, king crab, and shrimp and grits. Prime cuts of ribeye on the bone, whole hog roasts and home-made sausages. A pizza station, a pasta station, a fresh sushi station. And in the middle of it all, a dessert section that was twice as large as any other counter and offered sweet souffles made to order.

I don’t feel like ‘Sunday Buffet Lunch at The Tabloid’ was worth the whopping €36 price of admission per person

Now I know this is an unfair comparison, but my bar has been set exceptionally high. The thing is that at that price mark, one could get a fairly good three course à la carte meal. So the question is, is there a local buffet that can provide the best of both worlds? High quality food at instant gratification?

It is with this in mind that I booked a table at The Palace Hotel’s ‘Sunday buffet lunch at The Tabloid’.

We were in desperate need of a lazy Sunday afternoon lunch. No one was prepared to whip up a meal and no one really knew what they wanted either. With laptops put to serious investigative work (and a few failed last-minute bookings) we were sent a link to The Palace Hotel’s website that boasted a selection of ‘Italian to Mexican to Sushi to Carvery’. A brief image of Vegas flashed through my mind and we were booked in almost immediately.

Parking in the heart of Sliema is a veritable nightmare so we just decided to bite the bullet and stick the car in the hotel car park. It was later a joy to discover that parking is free if you are dining at the restaurant for lunch, but this is not advertised anywhere at all and had we not asked in passing as we were leaving, we never would have figured it out.

We were shown to our table immediately and left to our own devices. Service was jarring straight off the bat as we were shown to the centre of the restaurant and an arm was waved in the general direction of a number of tables that seemed to imply that we could take our pick. In addition to that, we were left to our own devices without nary an explanation as to where things were.

We flagged down a dour-faced waitress and ordered a few drinks. With that done, we set about on our primary reconnaissance. The cold fish starter section was our first stop. Amazingly stocked with calamari, octopus, shellfish and prawns in abundance, this was a good start. There was salmon prepared a ton of ways too; from a mousse to deep fried to smoked to an entire side of it plainly baked, the choices were abundant. Overall it did feel like free access to a delicatessen counter, but I quite enjoyed it nonetheless.

With our fishy section done and dusted, I went in search of the more far-flung culinary sections that were promised to me online. The sushi section was extremely off-putting. The nigiri looked sad and unimpressive. Sushi is a food that needs to be fresh but this display gave me some bad vibes. While I wasn’t brave enough to taste any, a member of my company commented on the gumminess of the rice and chewiness of the eel that reminded them of ‘morning after sushi’; a phrase I had rather never heard uttered.

I made a wiser choice and loaded up on duck and pancakes from the Chinese section and was pleasantly surprised to find the duck to be very moist and enjoyable. The rest of the section was some typical fare that looked like it came out of an Iceland frozen bargain box but I’ll be honest, it’s a guilty pleasure we all have so I’m not going to lie; it hit the spot.

The Mexican section seems to be no more. This was a great disappointment as the chilli con carne tacos were a hotly discussed topic on the way to lunch. In its place stood a Shawarma grill that I didn’t have the opportunity to taste as it didn’t appeal to me. Always leave a reason to go back folks, that kebab was mine thus far.

I will admit we also deftly avoided the pasta section. As a proud (and admittedly snotty) Mediterranean, I find it hard to get myself to ladle pasta out of a buffet tray and onto my plate. This did, however, allow me to head straight to the carvery section. We were finally greeted with a smiling face by the chef here who happily cut a chunk of beautiful medium beef for us to enjoy. The sides were also quite nice with special mention to the buttery new potatoes that went down an absolute treat.

No meal is complete without dessert, however, and upon our first walkabout and survey, we couldn’t wait to get to the final course. The sweet table was reminiscent of a Warhol piece: bright, colourful and organised. By the time we rocked up, however, it put me in mind of something more closely resembling a Pollock piece. With no one to serve dessert and the power given to the patrons, the cakes were hacked into at all sorts of odd angles, with bits of other desserts smashed into each other like a sweetened Frankenstein’s monster.

There was a chocolate fountain with some great fresh fruit chunks that was whimsical but the real saving grace were the crepes and melted chocolate sauces. I’d have paid the price of admission just for stacks on stacks of those alone. The self-service coffee machine produced a terrible brew that really summed the meal up for us overall. Mediocre.

Was the meal terrible? Not at all. Was it remarkable? Neither. A series of hits and misses, as are most buffets quite frankly. But I don’t feel like ‘Sunday Buffet Lunch at The Tabloid’ was worth the whopping €36 price of admission per person. I genuinely feel that with a little more care and attention, this could be a fantastic meal worth every penny, but the lack of diners on the day is a clear indication that the standard is far too low from a place with high expectations.

It is so far from The Bacchanal, we won’t be back at all.