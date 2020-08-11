The Planning Authority has extended the buffer zone around Villa Barbaro in Tarxien, one of Malta’s oldest standing country houses.

The property already enjoys Grade 1 protection, and the PA said on Tuesday that in collaboration with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, it had extended the buffer zone to include properties along Triq iż-Żejtun opposite the villa.

Martin Saliba, chairperson of the PA’s Executive Council said: “although in 2009, Villa Barbaro together with its gardens, stables, private alley, boundary wall and a buffer zone were given protection status, we feel that the buffer zone needs to be further extended to safeguard this unique property from any potential visual impact that may result from future development along Triq iż-Żejtun.”

He pointed out that every scheduled property is located within a spatial context with which it relates to in different aspects. The setting is, therefore, an essential part of the property and how it is experienced. The extended buffer zone seeks to safeguard the Villa’s spatial context.

Villa Barbaro and its extensive gardens were built in the 16th century by the Barbaro family. Conspicuous by its traditional red-washed facade, the villa has a simple but uncommon convex protruding main doorway crowned by the coat-of-arms of the Barbaro family. The facade at first floor is mainly characterised by a large traditional closed timber balcony of uncommon characteristics. The lower panelled area of the balcony consists mainly of glass panes while the design of the ‘gwarnicun’ has a decorative extension that almost covers the ‘kwartelli’. Another uncommon characteristic of this villa is the two-storey high pavilion that occupies most of the terrace at first-floor level.

The property has considerable stylistic similarities with other country houses in Malta that also have significant architectural and historical importance, such as the Inquisitor’s Palace in Girgenti and Palazzo Gomerino in Rabat.

During World War II, the Maltese Home Guard utilised the grounds of the villa as the training grounds of the local auxiliary soldiers.

The villa was originally scheduled by the Planning Authority back in 1996 for its historical, architectural and aesthetic value. In 2009, the scheduled area was enlarged to include the gardens and a buffer zone