Gianluigi Buffon may have ended his near two-decade career at Juventus but retirement is the last thing on the mind of the Italian football colossus.

“I’m in the middle of important discussions which will ultimately lead me abroad to play as a first team regular in the Champions League, or in Italy,” the 43-year-old said on Monday.

Reports in the Italian media suggest Buffon could well end up in Serie B, back at Parma, the club where he began his decorated career aged 17 in 1995.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.