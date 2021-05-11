Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced that he will be leaving the Serie A club at the end of the season and hinted he may well prolong his playing career.

The former Italy goalkeeper’s contract with the Turin club expires at the end of the season and Buffon announced that he has decided to leave Juventus.

“My future is clear, at the end of the season I will leave Juventus for good,” the 43-year-old Buffon said.

