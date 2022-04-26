Gianluigi Buffon suffered one of the worst mistakes of his career in a Serie B match on Monday night.

The goalkeeper who now turns out for Parma missed a back pass completely which ended up in the back of the next.

Buffon was on the backfoot in the seventh minute against Perugia when he received a back pass from Jayden Oosterwolde. The 44-year-old made a quick attempt to play a forward pass but missed the ball.

Perugia’s midfielder Marco Olivieri reacted quickly to the loose ball and coolly slotted the ball into an empty net. That was Perugia’s second goal of the game having gone ahead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot. They ended up winning the game 2-1.

