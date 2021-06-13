Bugatti has revealed the Chiron Super Sport, a faster, more luxurious version of its already incredible hypercar.

The Super Sport has been designed with the aim of ‘combining top speed with absolute luxury’, according to Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.

It’s fair to say this has been achieved, with the new model having a huge top speed of 273mph.

This has been achieved through various updates, including a new low drag body that also generates enough downforce to keep the car stable at high speeds. For example, it’s 25cm longer so the bodywork can have an effect on the air for longer, while the rear diffuser has been made larger.

