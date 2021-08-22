Bugatti has announced that it will produce a low volume production run of its Bolide hypercar.

Originally revealed last year, it was a one-off concept designed to explore what the ultimate lightweight performance car it could build around its iconic engine could look like.

However, the French luxury car maker says it received such a positive response that its engineers went to work creating a version that just 40 lucky owners could drive on track.

The production-specification Bolide uses the same 8.0-litre W16 engine, but it makes a bit less power, down from 1,824bhp to 1,578bhp – that’s still well over twice what you might expect to get from your typical Ferrari or McLaren supercar, though.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com