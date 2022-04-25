Firm’s ‘Sur Mesure’ personalisation arm offers impressive levels of customisation.

With just 500 examples of the £2.5m Bugatti Chiron hypercar being produced, it already ensures entry into a very exclusive club.

But if that’s not enough, Bugatti’s ‘Sur Mesure’ personalisation division can go a step further, with the French hypercar maker now showing off two of its latest Chiron creations – one based on the brand’s Super Sport and a second on the Pur Sport.

The Chiron Super Sport seen here is one of the first to be delivered, and is hand painted in a finish known as ‘Vagues de Lumière’ – translating as ‘waves of light’. It’s a hand-painted California Blue finish, with orange lines applied over the top of it, which Bugatti says takes ‘a course of many weeks’.

