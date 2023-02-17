MALTA 2

Bugeja 35 pen,, 68

LUXEMBOURG 1

Estevez 14 pen.

MALTA

J. Xuereb; A. Said (46 R. Bajada), E. Lipman, S. Farrugia (62 C. Zammit), J. Flask (62 K. Willis), M. Farrugia (90 M. Sciberras), S. Zammit, B. Borg, E. Xuereb, N. Sciberras (46 D. Theuma), H. Bugeja (86 Y. Carabott).

LUXEMBOURG

L. Schlime; K. Dos Santos, A. Delgado, A. Machado, E. Fernandes (54 M. Lourenco), M. Soares (46 J. Lourenco), L. Miller, L. Schmit (61 A. Barbosa), C. Jorge, M. Estevez (80 Y. Lentz) , A. Thompson (79 L. Mateus).

Referee Maria Marotta.

Yellow card Delgado.

A goal in each half by Haley Bugeja handed a winning start for Manuela Tesse as coach of the Malta women’s national team.

The Italian tactician was in charge of her maiden game since taking over from previous coach Mark Gatt as 88th-ranked Malta was hosting Luxembourg (118th) in the first of two friendly games against the same opponent.

For Malta, this was their fifth win in seven meetings against Luxembourg, against whom they last played in 2013.

