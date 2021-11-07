Haley Bugeja registered an assist as Sassuolo bounced back from last week’s defeat against Roma by beating Pomigliano 4-2 in the Serie A Femminile, on Sunday.
It was far from a straightforward victory for Sassuolo, surviving a scare in the second half when Pomigliano had cancelled a two-goal deficit to put themselves level at 2-2. Nonetheless, two late goals from Kamila Dubcova and Sofia Cantore handed Sassuolo the three points.
