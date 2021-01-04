Malta international Haley Bugeja has continued to prove her star quality after being named one of ten players to watch in the women’s game by UEFA on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who plies her trade in Italy with Sassuolo, has been on fire since her move from Mgarr United five months ago. The forward has already scored six goals for the club, with a brace on her debut against Napoli Ladies.

Bugeja was the youngest of the group of players listed.

