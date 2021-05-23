Haley Bugeja has capped off her spectacular debut season in Serie A Femminile with a brace against Empoli which propelled her to finish as Sassuolo’s top scorer with 12 goals.

Bugeja, who started for Sassuolo in their last game of the season against Empoli, made an assist for their opening goal scored by Martina Tomaselli before Martina Filangeri doubled their lead.

The Malta international's first goal came on the 48th minute when she darted herself into the box before lobbing past the oncoming goalkeeper.

Her second goal was identical to her second scored on her fantastic debut against Napoli in September, when she struck a curling effort from the edge of the box into the far corner.

