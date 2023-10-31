A quickfire hat-trick by Haley Bugeja propelled Malta towards their fourth consecutive victory in their UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign on Tuesday.

The Maltese lived up to the expectations and dismantled Andorra, having hit the same opponent for five in last week’s first-round game at the Centenary Stadium.

Bugeja, currently plying her trade at Serie A’s Inter, had another inspiring evening as she netted her second Malta hat-trick at competitive level to cement her top-scorer spot in this competition with eight goals.

Her previous three-goal game was an away European qualifier against Georgia in 2020, which helped her become the youngest scorer in any women’s European qualifying game – a record that still stands.

