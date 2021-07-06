Buġibba’s main square is to be transformed as part of a €1.4 million regeneration project, the Malta Tourism Authority has announced.

Works, which will begin in 2022, will see trees, paving, seating and a recreational area added to the popular square. It will be the first significant facelift for the square in around 20 years.

No further details about the plans were provided.

Video provided by Tourism Ministry.

MTA chairman Gavin Gulia said that the time was right to reinvigorate the square and make it accessible to everyone.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the government would be increasing its efforts to address quality of life challenges in St Paul’s Bay.

“There is no point in encouraging the private sector to invest in hotels and restaurants if we do not do our part as a government to raise the quality of our tourism product,” the minister said.

Computer-generated renders of the plans for the square, provided by the MTA. Scroll right to see more images.