A series of regional hubs providing underground parking facilities and other essential services such as grocery shops and childcare centres would help reduce car dependency and alleviate traffic in busy areas, according to UĦM, Voice of the Workers’ budget proposals published on Tuesday.

UĦM argue that these hubs could cut down the number of car trips by a third, with the average person currently carrying out three car trips per day (a trip to work, another to go back home and one additional errand).

These hubs should be built after studying people’s travel habits, to develop a shuttle service carrying people to their workplaces.

UĦM is proposing that these hubs be financed through public-private partnerships and the funds collected through planning fines for developments that do not provide sufficient parking space.

Other proposals include “considering and studying” the introduction of a four-day working week, the revision of income tax bands from €10,000 to €15,000 for part-time workers paying 10% tax, and the introduction of tax-free cost of living adjustment (COLA) payments, an issue previously raised by several other social partners.

End union ‘free riders’, cut down on ‘outsourced’ government workers

UĦM are also calling for the introduction of a law to cut down on “free riders” who benefit from union negotiations and collective bargaining without themselves being part of a union.

Arguing that this is “eroding collective bargaining”, UĦM say that the benefits of collective agreements should only be enjoyed by people who pay their union membership.

UĦM is also calling for measures to combat the growing trend of government entities outsourcing work to external contractors, leading to a situation where contracted workers do not enjoy the same collective agreement benefits as public workers.

The union believes that a measure adopting a model similar to those of social cooperatives would cut down on discriminatory practices and ensure that workers are paid an equal wage for equal work.