Architects have proposed classifying builders by their level of experience and materials they are qualified to work with, in submissions to a public consultation concerning licencing for masons.

The proposed new licensing requirements for builders should make a distinction based on the materials which they use, the Chamber of Architects said on Wednesday.

In a document issued in reaction to a consultation launched by the government, it observed that the current masons’ licence enshrined in the Code of Police Laws dates back to 1860 – a period when building materials were limited, building technology was modular and simple, and the scale of day-to-day constructions was relatively small.

Although concrete, steel and hollow concrete bricks have since increasingly grown in use due to their material properties, faster turnaround, and cheaper cost, masons were never formally trained in their use.

Moreover, with the emergence of new materials with higher compressive and tensile strength properties, taller and wider buildings could be constructed exponentially increasing the risk of construction work. Training in health and safety was never provided to address the added risks.

The chamber said it considered the term “mason” to be archaic in today’s industry and should be replaced by the more apposite “builder” since the former term refers to masonry construction while builder applies to all forms of construction.

Classifying builders

As for the builders’ licence, there should be three classes of builders’ licences:

A- Apprentice

B - Basic

C- Foremen.

A and B licences should in turn be split into three types: Type 1 - Masonry; Type 2 - Concrete Type 3 - Steelworks.

An unskilled labourer who wishes to start working in the construction industry would be required to apply for a class A licence from the Builders Licensing Committee to commence an apprenticeship leading up to a class B licence. Before being granted such licence, apprentices will be required to undertake an induction course in health and safety and construction site risks.

During the apprenticeship, class A licence holders would acquire the theoretical and practical skills and experience as well as the language skills necessary to become proficient in carrying out works in at least one of the types of above-mentioned construction materials, and their training shall reflect the use of the different types of materials and technology both in construction and demolition. On attainment of the required practical and theoretical knowledge, class A licence holders could then apply to be examined by the Builders’ Licensing Committee to attain a class B licence.

The holder of a type C licence will be required to be skilled in all three types of materials, knowledgeable in construction regulations, and have a minimum 10 years’ on-the-job experience. Such a licence holder would take on the supervisory role envisaged in the draft regulations, replacing the site technical officer for construction works.

The chamber said the syllabus listed in the draft regulations should be revised to reflect the distinctions.