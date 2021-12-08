At the COP 26 Glasgow climate conference, China put forward three proposals: upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition.

Contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the global effort to mitigate climate change is a vivid example of China participating in the reform and development of the global governance system.

The world today is fast-evolving, with many significant changes unseen in a century. Facing common challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and cybersecurity, the world expects China to play a crucial role.

How did China grow from a poor and backward country to a significant contributor to the peace and development of the world? The answer, I believe, can be found in the resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The Chinese path lays the foundation for the Chinese miracle. It is a sure path towards a better life for the people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, creating a new model for human advancement and expanding the channels for developing countries to achieve modernisation.

China’s revolution, construction, reform and opening up, development over the past century has taught the CPC that the political system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is deeply rooted in China. A copy and paste of the political systems of other countries will never work.

Thus, China always follows an independent path and respects the right of people of all countries to choose their own development path. China upholds the diversity of civilisations with concrete actions and promotes exchanges and mutual learning between development models.

Facts have repeatedly shown that attempting to impose one’s system and model on others will only end in failure.

As Confucianism believes, when the path is just, the common good will reign over all under Heaven. China’s development also benefits the world.

Over the past century, the CPC has been cogitating on the future of humanity with a global vision, standing firmly on the right side of history and the side of human progress.

Pursuing the path of peaceful development, China has maintained that all countries, regardless of their size, should be equal.

China has been upholding and practising genuine multilateralism, opposing unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony and power politics.

China has achieved development by safeguarding world peace and promoted world peace through our development.

In recent years, China has advanced major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics on all fronts. The concept of a human community with a shared future has become a banner leading trends of the times and human progress.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malta. China stands ready to enhance cooperation with Malta as good friends and partners, share development opportunities and push our bilateral relations to a new high.

Looking back, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people through thick and thin. At each critical juncture of history, the CPC has always corrected its course and continued its journey.

Standing at a new starting point, the CPC and the Chinese people, confident and true to the original aspiration, are ready to join hands with people from all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

Yu Dunhai, Ambassador of China