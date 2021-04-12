Operations at a construction site in Triq L-Akwedott/Triq Fleur De Lys, Birkirkara have been halted by the Building and Construction Agency after works were found to be in breach of the approved method statement.

The BCA said on Monday that enforcement notices have been issued against the site technical officer and the demolition contractor, with an administrative penalty imposed on both.

It explained that on Tuesday it was informed that heavy machinery was being used to demolish structures at the site. Enforcement officers confirmed that a large excavator with a hydraulic shear attachment was in operation.

The use of such machinery was not included in the method statement and the

BCA ordered the workers to stop demolition and sealed-off the site.

Works cannot continue before the fines - which were not disclosed - are settled and it is ensured that the method statement will be followed.

The BCA was set up in 2019 as new regulations were brought in amid a spate of building collapses caused by the use of heavy machinery on adjoining construction sites.