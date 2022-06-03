Jesmond Muscat has been appointed CEO of the Building and Construction Authority.

The government announced the appointment in a statement, saying he replaces Karl Azzopardi, who has now concluded his term.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi thanked Azzopardi for his work and congratulated Muscat on his appointment.

Muscat has worked in several sections of the planning and transport authorities for several years.

He has a BSc in environmental planning and urban regeneration from the University of Central England in Birmingham.